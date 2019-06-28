Hard rock band Iron Dynamite will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Cage, 97 Ash St., Lewiston. The band, which hails from Portland, includes Aaron Castaldi, vocals/guitar; Curtis Merrill, drums; and Joey Johnson, bass. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-783-0668.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
concert, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles