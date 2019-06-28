100 years ago: 1919

It has been pointed out that the old postal rates, to be resumed the first of July, paid Uncle Sam most of the profits which accrued from government management of the postal business. Since the average letter weighs only about a third of an ounce and Uncle Sam receives by the pound between 80 and 90 cents and for postcards at the rate of $1.20 a pound, the plain folks are asking why we should not have 1-cent letter postage instead of 2-cent. We have paid war-rates willingly, and the tax has meant considerable to business houses who do a large part of their trading by mail. Now that a change is to be made, it would be an opportune time to bring letter-postage right down to hard-pan.

50 years ago: 1969

Summer staff member of the Auburn Recreation Department met this morning with Director Norris Ingersoll at the city building, supplies were handed out to the respective playground coordinators. Ingersoll instructed the staff relative to the rules and regulations governing the East Auburn Swimming Area. Each youngster desiring to use the swimming facilities must show a registration card at the gate. He noted that registrations are being accepted this week at his office and at the swimming area Auburn youngsters may bring guests to the area, he said. The swimming facilities opened today and playground activities are scheduled to get underway tomorrow.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

