AUBURN – The Reverend John B. Muir, 85, died peacefully in the company of his family at his Auburn home on June 26, 2019.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of the Rev. Dr. C. Marshall Muir and Mary Shane Muir. He was a graduate of The College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio, Union Theological Seminary, New York, NY, and Andover College, Portland, Maine. John has served as minister in several churches in New Jersey, and for Outdoor Ministries (summer camps) for the United Presbyterian Synod of New Jersey, and for the Illinois Conference of the United Church of Christ. He was chosen as Associate Conference Minister for the Illinois Conference. In 1979, he began serving the Wilton Congregational Church, Wilton, Maine. He was proud to serve on many local committees and boards in Illinois and Maine. He left church vocations for medical reasons, and then held a variety of jobs before retiring in 2000.

John was widely known for his sense of humor, outgoing manner, and love and dedication to his family. He had many hobbies including computers, digital photography, boating, and cooking. He loved the state of Maine, especially Vinalhaven and Acadia National Park.

He married Nancy Ryan of Fort Wayne, Ind., in September of 1960, and raised two sons. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Auburn; his son Michael, wife Tammy, and granddaughter Aubrey of Waterville; daughter-in-law Denise and granddaughters Savannah and Gabi of Maryland. He was predeceased by his son Andy; his parents; his infant brother Marshall and his brother Jim.

His body is being donated to the University of New England Medical School and the family will have a Celebration of Life later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the:

Auburn Hospice House or:

Maine Alzheimer’s

Association

