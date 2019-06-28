LEWISTON – We mourn the loss of our beloved son Ryan Munzer. Ryan has battled his entire life with mental illness and finally succumbed this past Monday, June 24, 2019.

He was born Jan. 15, 1987 and is survived by his mother Geralyn Munzer Crane and his stepfather Scott Crane. He also leaved behind two sisters, Amy Becvar and his stepsister, Ashlie Sewell; as well as several aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Followed by a small luncheon. All are welcome to join us in celebrating our cherished Ryan’s life on this day. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

Donations may be made on behalf of Ryan to the:

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, Maine 04240

