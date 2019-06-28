RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces the fifth annual July 3rd in the Park event.

On Wednesday, July 3, the park will come alive with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, provided by area nonprofit organizations. Festivities will start at 9 a.m. when the chamber’s Silent Auction opens. The Doll Carriage Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30.

The Frost Memorial Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Rangeley’s Border Patrol agents will be on hand to meet and greet folks. The Rangeley Recreation Department will again sponsor the bouncy houses in the park.

The second annual “Rangeley’s Great American Dog Parade” will start at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. The band Say What! will perform at 6 p.m. and lead right up to the fireworks show over the lake at dusk.

There will be a variety of items for sale and the chamber’s silent auction will continue all day at the chamber office at the entrance to the park.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571, [email protected], visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.

