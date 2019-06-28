The Rangeley Public Library will hold its Annual Book and Bake Sale on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 in the parking lot on Lake Street directly across from the library. It will run from 10am to 1pm. There will be a large selection of books, audios, videos and puzzles for all ages and interests, and a delicious assortment of baked goods as well.

This is a fun, educational and yummy way to spend your Saturday, as well as support your local Rangeley Public Library. So come one, come all and pick up some good reading material for your summer entertainment and a few delicious treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. We would also like to take a moment to thank all the wonderful volunteers who help with set up, sales and break down for this event and also to those who bake yummy homemade treats to be enjoyed by all. Hope to see you there!