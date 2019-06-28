SUMNER — The West Sumner Universalist Society announces the beginning of the 2019 Summer Church Season. The church is located on Main Street, Route 219, about a half-mile from Pleasant Pond at the top of the hill. Founded over 100 years ago, the church has a long history as both a religious institution and as a meeting and gathering place for reunions, and birthday and anniversary celebrations.

The first 2019 service will be conducted by Marilyn Hammond on Sunday, July 7. Special services will include a christening service on Aug. 11 conducted by the Rev. Scott Jones.

The eighth annual “Whatever Sale” for the benefit of the church will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. This year’s event is the same as in recent years, featuring a ticket auction with the drawing at 1:30. The church seeks donations for the ticket auction, especially themed baskets in memory of loved ones. As always the food and bake sale, cutlery sales and a lunch will be available. Anyone wishing to cook their favorite recipe will be welcomed.

This season’s scheduled speakers are:

July 7, Marilyn Hammond; July 14, Cindy Reedy; July 21, Silver Moore Leaman; July 28, Anita White; Aug. 4, Rodney Abbott; Aug. 11, the Rev. Scott Jones; Aug. 18, Dr. Fred Jordan; and Aug. 25, the Rev. Fayre Stevenson.

All services begin at 11 a.m. and are followed by the coffee hour. Beth Chaffee will be the organist.

 

