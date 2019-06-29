NORWAY — Main Street Art Gallery, 426 Main St., will begin its summer season with a First Friday Reception for artist Debra Lagree from 5 to 7 p.m. July 5. Main Street Gallery exhibits the work of fine artists and artisans living and working in Western Maine.

Lagree is July’s featured artist. She has been honing her skills as an artist for several years. She paints in oil and watercolor and also uses colored pencil. Her style is realism. She loves to paint her grandchildren and nature. Her grandchildren inspire her to paint them in play, dance and in life. Every season in Maine is an inspiration for her. Lagree has received an honorable mention at the Norway Arts Festival and a third place at the Moore Park Art Show.

The Main Street Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, art classes, demonstrations and special trips sponsored by the Western Maine Art Group, visit westernmaineartgroup.org or Facebook, Main Street Gallery. The galleries are free and open to the public.

« Previous

filed under: