The Maine Commission for Community Service is celebrating its 25th year by inviting Maine musicians and poets to be part of a new statewide music recording project, the Heartbeat of Home, that aims to celebrate the diversity of Maine communities and invigorate what is known today as civic engagement.

Organized by the Maine Volunteer Foundation and Volunteer Maine, the music project is an album that will feature original and newly recorded spoken word and musical numbers, as well as selected recordings any Maine artist wishes to submit for consideration.

The project is being led by Maine Celtic singer and producer Kristyn Murphy. Selections from the album will be presented on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Waterville Opera House as part of the 25th anniversary gala celebration of AmeriCorps service and the commission’s work to foster volunteer service across the state.

Volunteer Maine and the Maine Volunteer Foundation work together to strengthen Maine’s volunteer sector through grants, training and technical assistance related to volunteer-powered solutions to community issues. Proceeds from the Heartbeat of Home project will support training and technical assistance for volunteer efforts in rural Maine communities.

Murphy has a long history of partnering with nonprofits to coordinate musical fundraisers. Projects feature Maine artists whenever possible. Her last project, a charity single she co-wrote and recorded for UK charity called Riding Stars, featured the work of Maine composer Marianna Filippi and 17-year-old Maine singer Lydia Bradfield.

Those interested in being part of the Heartbeat of Home project should contact Murphy by email at [email protected] Submissions will be accepted through July 31.

Present and past AmeriCorps members are encouraged to reconnect with MCCS and to follow the AmeriCorps alum Facebook page at www.facebook.com/maineamericorpsalums.

