AUBURN – Debra Ann Bryant, 51, a resident of Jay, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born July 5, 1967, the daughter of Bertram Bryant and Joan (Vining) Bryant.

Debbie said her greatest accomplishment was her children, Meagan and Kyle. She adored her granddaughter Madelyn and soon to arrive in October, baby Leo. She was a loving mother who has always been known for her baking talents. Debbie has served countless hours helping others, young and old, from cooking to care. You could always count on Debbie if you were in need. She loved fishing, baking and “yard saling”.

She is survived by her father Bertram Bryant of Livermore; her daughter Meagan Walker of Brunswick, her son Kyle Walker of Jay; her sister Laurie Gray of East Livermore; her brother Michael Bryant of Bowdoinham; her grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Joan and her sister Terri Singer.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Androscoggin Hospice for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

