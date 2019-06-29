AUBURN – Donald E. Brule, 82, of Lewiston, passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at The Androscoggin Hospice House of Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on August 6, 1936, to the late Armand Brule and Vera (Jillson) Brule Gallant. He was a lifelong Lewiston/Auburn resident who attended Lewiston schools. Donald served his country faithfully as a member of The Army National Guard for several years until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1960. He was employed for many years at Hall and Knight Hardware, and in his later years at the Auburn School Department.Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Valerie (Winslow) Brule; his daughter, Michelle Greenier and her husband Jeffrey; as well as his grandchildren, Ryan Turcotte, Joseph Turcotte, Stephen Turcotte, Macey Berube and Meagan Berube; and several great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen (Turcotte) Greeley.The family would like to thank all of the staff at The Hospice House for the care and support they provided. You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Donald’s guestbook at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal Services will be held on Tuesday at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn at 11 a.m. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Donald’s memory to: The Androscoggin Hospice House 236 Stetson Rd.Auburn, ME 04210

« Previous

filed under: