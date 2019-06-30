JAY — Family and friends are planning a benefit for Kelly Dube, who has leukemia.

The spaghetti dinner, silent auction and dance will be held July 13 at VFW Post 3555 on Jewell Street, according to family members.

Dube was raised in the Livermore area and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1988. She is living with her sister Anne Marie and brother-in-law Bruce Cantin in Sabbatus.

Dube is being treated for leukemia at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She is undergoing intense chemotherapy, according to a letter from benefit organizers.

Co-chairpersons of the benefit committee are Gail Kerns-Dube and Lorraine (Dube) Cushing.

Proceeds will help ease the financial burden to Kelly Dube and family.

“We gratefully accept donations to the benefit which are tax-deductible,” according to the letter.

The dinner will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a silent auction. The dance will begin at 8 p.m. with music by the Crash Road Band.

Admission for the entire night is $10 per person, Kerns-Dube said.

John Dube is the treasurer for the benefit committee and donations can be sent to 499 Crash Road, Jay, ME 04239.

The group has several donations for the silent auction, Kerns-Dube said.

Any or all donations would be picked at people’s request by contacting the following:

Contacts are John Dube 207-897-5335, his wife, Kerns-Dube, at 207-500-8264; Cushing, 207-931-9003; Rhonda Purington, 207-931-5045; and Tammy Frost, 207-320-0590.

