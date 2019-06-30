READING, Pa. — Austin Bossart hit a two-run homer off Durbin Feltman with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Reading Fightin Phils a 3-2 victory and a four-game weekend sweep over the visiting Portland Sea Dogs.

After Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer for Portland in the third, Reading pulled within 2-1 in the the fifth inning on Bossart’s run-scoring single.

C.J. Chatham finished with two hits for Portland, and Matthew Kent pitched eight innings, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts before giving way to Feltman.

