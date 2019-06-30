LEWISTON – Armand J. Ouellette, 85, of Turner passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavillion. He was the husband of the late Dorothee T. (Larochelle) Ouellette, who died on Oct. 22, 2010.

He was born in Lewiston on May 8, 1934, a son of the late Alcide and Imelda (Lemay) Ouellette. Armand proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and after being honorably discharged, spent 39 years at U.S. Gypsnon before retiring. He was a dedicated worker, who always made sure his family was cared for.

He was an active member of the VFW Post in Auburn. He loved going to the casino and playing bingo and could also be found playing cards in his spare time.

He is survived by his sons, Donald Ouellette and his wife, Patty, Michael Ouellette, Gary Ouellette and his wife, Tina and Brian Ouellette. He also leaves his grandchildren, Crystal Hustus, Richard Voye, Joey Bennett, Jamie Bennett and her partner, Matt Worcester, Jason Bennett and his wife, Emily and Ashley Cabal and her husband, John; as well as 19 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will at the Veteran’s Cemetery Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta on July 11, at 1 p.m.

