LEWISTON – James “Jim” Hollaway (also known as Papa, LB, and Uncle Jimmy), 63, of Greene, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Lewiston. Jim was born in Gadsden, Ala. on Jan. 7, 1956 to Robert and Ima Jean Hollaway. He would describe himself as a “Bama boy”, although he lived in Maine for over 35 years. His time served in the Navy brought him to Maine where he met and married his best friend. After leaving the Navy, Jim worked as a shipfitter and welder at Bath Iron Works, and then later started his own welding business.

Jim had many people who loved him, and they would probably all agree that his favorite companion to spend time with was nature. You could find him enjoying the outdoors through all four seasons, whether he was in the pool or on a snowmobile. He was happiest when he was outside.

He is survived by his best friend of 35 years, Pat Hollaway; stepchildren, Michael and Bridget Goyette; grandchildren who were the sunshine of his life, Taylor Goyette-Frechette, Tyson Goyette and Trey Goyette; brother, Jerry “BB” Hollaway and his wife, Sharon, sister, Darlene “Sis” Hollaway; two beautiful nieces and one nephew; and his 16 grand and great-grandnieces and nephews who always brought a smile to his face.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Range Pond State Park at 12 p.m. If you plan to attend, please bring a food or beverage to share. We will be remembering, laughing, and eating together in community, as Jim loved to do. Please wear red as red was Jim’s favorite color and it is also the color that represents heart disease/heart failure. Please RSVP to Taylor Goyette-Frechette at 207-577-8197 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: