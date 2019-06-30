NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla./Lewiston – Kenneth E. McAuliffe passed on June 21, 2019 at HPH Hospice in Florida. He was born in New Bedford, Mass. June 24, 1937, a son of Edith and Elmo McAuliffe. Ken was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having been stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station, at which time he met his wife, Nola J. Bilodeau of Lewiston. Together they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before Nola’s passing in 2010. Ken luckily found love twice in his lifetime, having married Bernice (Staples) McAuliffe Feb. 14, 2014.

Ken began his adult career working as manager in auto services and later sales. After surviving some serious health issues Ken wanted to better his life footprint and went back to school. He graduated from Springfield College, Mass. with a master’s degree in social work (MSW) in 1988, this after graduating from New Hampshire College with a B.S. in counseling services in 1985. He became dually licensed as an alcohol and drug abuse counselor, as well as clinical social worker. He became well known in the substance abuse / mental health fields serving in various leadership positions at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for over 20 years. While there, Ken played a central role in creating the Renaissance School, helping secure the educational and therapeutic needs of children struggling with mental health. Ken served on the professional licensing board for alcohol and drug counselors, as well as the board of directors of Big Brothers-Big Sisters. During his earlier career he was an outpatient counselor at Kennebec Valley Regional Health Agency and New Directions in Augusta. Ken and Nola served as state coordinator for Engaged Encounter and zone coordinator for Marriage Encounter.

Ken loved to go on cruises, with the goal of visiting every continent. Ken also had a huge passion for playing golf, now playing daily on the forever greens of heaven.

Ken was preceded in death by parents Edith and Elmo McAuliffe; his brother, John and wife, Nola.

He leaves behind his latest wife, Bernice McAuliffe of Florida; two daughters, Lori Verolini-Whitaker and Jana McAuliffe of Maine; two grandchildren, Matthew Verolini of London and Mariel Verolini of California (both holding a special place in Ken’s heart); sisters-in-law, Glorianne Travaglini and Doloros Bilodeau of Lewiston, sisters-in-law, Blanche and husband, Irvin Rogers and Bobbie Veilleux of Augusta, brothers-in-law, Michael and Debbie Veilleux of Windsor, and Ken and Jean Gotreau of Sidney; stepchildren, Pamela and husband, Gary Coyne and Allen Peddle of Maine; and many extended family and friends.

Ken will truly be missed. Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5 at Holy Family Church, where Ken attended services for many years. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenneth McAuliffe may be made to

HPH Hospice

1207 Majestic Blvd.

Hudson, FL 34667

Memo / to MARLIERE Hospice Care Center

