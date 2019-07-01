AUBURN — The Auburn Community Concert Band will present a free program of patriotic music on Wednesday, July 3, at Festival Plaza in downtown Auburn. The 75-minute concert will include well-known marches, numerous patriotic songs and musical tributes to America, plus a medley of hits by the Beach Boys.

The band will also salute audience members serving, or who have served in the Armed Forces, by performing the theme song of all five military branches.

The music performed by the 48-piece concert band will reflect the community’s sentiments of patriotism and nostalgia, and will continue a 38-year summertime tradition by the ensemble. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free parking is available across the street from the plaza.

The concert will take place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Main Street location. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held, same time, indoors at the Gendron Franco Center, Cedar Street, Lewiston.

For more information about the band, visit www.auburncommunityband.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: