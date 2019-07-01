Enes Kanter is coming back to the Eastern Conference, joining the Boston Celtics.

Kanter’s manager, Hank Fetic, wrote on Twitter that Kanter had agreed to two-year deal with the Celtics , with the second-year being a player option.

The Athletic reported that the deal would pay Kanter $10 million.

Kanter began last season with the New York Knicks and was playing well, averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds. But he lost his spot in the rotation when the Knicks wanted to focus on younger players, and he was eventually waived. The Turkish center then signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up starting after Jusuf Nurkic’s season-ending injury.

