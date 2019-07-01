A Hollis man turned himself in to State Police Monday after he allegedly struck his pregnant wife with a car during a domestic dispute this weekend.
David Moody, 37, faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault. Troopers were called to Moody’s home around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
Troopers determined Moody struck his wife with a vehicle, causing injuries to her arms and legs.
Moody fled in a pickup truck, but he turned himself in state police Monday morning without incident, police said.
Moody is being held at the York County Jail without bail pending his first appearance in court.
-
Crime
Madison man charged in sex crime at UMF
-
Maine
Jared Golden seeks $5 million to bolster VA’s mental health care
-
Maine
Hollis man in custody after striking pregnant wife with car, police say
-
Oxford Hills
Fryeburg celebrates with fireworks Tuesday night
-
News
CDC warns about outbreaks of fecal parasite in public swimming pools and water parks