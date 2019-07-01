CASCO – Robert James Hollingshead Jr., 52, of East Poland, died unexpectedly late Wednesday afternoon, June 26, 2019, when he was struck by an inattentive driver, while riding his beloved Harley home from work.

He was born Feb. 7, 1967, in Somers Point, N.J., to Robert James and Eleanor Marie (Bull) Hollingshead Sr. Bob attended schools in New Jersey and Maine, and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1985. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and at the time of his passing was employed at NAPA Auto Parts. His sudden passing has left a void, as he was a beloved member of a large family who could always depend upon him.

He had a wicked sense of humor, and a laugh that could fill the room. He liked grilling (while admiring his Harley). He was also a fan of Boston sports teams, in particular, the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox – and had many memorable trips to watch the Red Sox play at Fenway Stadium. Most of all he loved to spend time with his many friends and family, especially his children.

Bob is loved by his mother, Eleanor Long; two daughters: Lyndsy Hollingshead and Alysha Hollingshead; two sons: Seth Bowie and Trebor Hollingshead; four sisters: Angel Hollingshead, Stardom Barden, Robin (Ray) Turner and Destiny (Matt) Long; three brothers: Dusty Long, Matthew Sullivan and Randy Hollingshead; a brother-in-law, Elliott Barden, Sr.; nieces and nephews: Elliott Barden Jr., Misti Oliveira, Amber Roy, Thomas Barden, Mariah Barden, Christopher Turner, Aiden Long and Henrietta Shultz; many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, family-by-choice, and his cat, Nugget. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Hollingshead Sr; his stepfather, Richard “Grumpy” Long; a brother, Bret Hollingshead; an uncle James “Butch” Hollingshead; his best friend, “KP” Kevin Pomerleau; and his cat, Ammo.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Tuesday, July 2, from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Rtes. 2 & 27, Farmington, Maine. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m., noon, from the center with Rev. Heidi Chamberland officiating. Following the services, all are invited to a celebration of life reception at the Temple Town Hall, 258 Temple Road, Temple, Maine.

In keeping with Bob’s generous spirit, his family suggests remembrance gifts be made in his memory to the: Travis Mills

Foundation

747 Western Ave.

Manchester, ME 04351

