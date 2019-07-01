RUMFORD — Organizers of the River Valley Fourth of July celebration are asking for volunteers to help make it a success.

Dan Richard, chairman of the Rumford Parks Commission and member of the Fourth of July Committee, said volunteers don’t have to be there all day Thursday.

“If they could give an hour or two, that would be perfect,” he said.

The celebration will include a fireworks show at dusk by Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Hallowell.

Gates in the Hosmer Field Complex will open at 3 p.m.

Musical performances are: Andy St. Pierre from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; Tom LeClerc from 5 to 6 p.m.; Electric Chilli from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.; and The Only Hope from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Anthony Todd, the 2019 Voices of the Valley champion, will sing the national anthem at 9:15 p.m. before the fireworks’ display.

Committee member April McLean said a bounce house and games will be available for children.

“You buy a wristband for $5 for unlimited bounce as well as three of the kids’ games,” she said. “But you can still buy more tickets (two for $1) if you want to play more games.”

Other events include the baby carriage/wagon parade for those up to third grade at 5:15 p.m. and a bike parade for those up to eighth grade at 5:45 p.m. There will also be a dunk tank.

At 7:15, Nick Graham will present a magic show.

To volunteer or for information on being a vendor, call Richard at 207-357-9444.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: