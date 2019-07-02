Museum L-A’s outdoor family play day

LEWISTON — Museum L-A is reaching out to families with young kids and childcare providers, whether they be grandparents or day care centers, to get the word out that the museum is holding an outdoor family play day from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 10, at the site of its future home in the former Camden Yarns Mill, 1 Beech St.

The future home is across from Simard-Payne Memorial Park. There will be historical and contemporary activities and staff is seeking grandparents who can share stories about the toys, games and activities when they were youngsters. Bring blankets and picnic lunches to have at the park after.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Call Denise at 207-333-3881 or email [email protected]

Sampson Squadron to hear speaker

LEWISTON — The informal monthly get-together of the Southern Maine Squadron, Sampson AFBVA, will be held at noon Thursday, July 11, at the Chickadee Restaurant. The veterans went through basic training at Sampson AFB. Guests and all veterans are welcome.

The speaker will be Jack Flowers, author of “Rat Six.”

Sampson was a Navy training base from 1942 to 1945 , then reopened as a basic training base for the Air Force 1950 to 1956. For more information, phone Bob Sawyer 207-657-4909.

College planning workshops announced

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free “Essentials of College Planning” workshops for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Concert to showcase classical music

AUBURN — “Discover the Joys of Classical Music,” a concert featuring selections from Amy Beach, Stravinsky and Dvorak will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave.

The one-hour presentation will include musicians from the Sebago-Long Lake MusIc Festival playing piano, violin, clarinet and flute. There will be a free will offering.

« Previous

filed under: