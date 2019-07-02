LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will present its next professional development workshop, “Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft,” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the chamber, 415 Lisbon St., Lewiston.

Amy Schram, community relations manager for the Better Business Bureau, will be the presenter.

Schram will share some of the major tactics fraudsters are using to obtain personal information and the precautionary steps people can take to protect themselves and their businesses.

Lunch will not be provided. Those attending are welcome to bring their own.

Cost is $25 for members; $50 for nonmembers. Space is limited to 30 attendees.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com/events/ and click on “Attend Events.”

