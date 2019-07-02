The University of Maine’s football recruiting class got another boost Tuesday.

Defensive back Donovan Bunch, who received offers from 10 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, joined the Black Bears freshman class after accepting a full scholarship offer. Bunch had originally committed to attend and play at Rutgers.

“A couple of things happened, he reopened his recruitment, we had him up for a visit the last couple of days and he signed,” said Nick Charlton, the first-year head coach at Maine. “He’s a good fit with our current players and coaches. He’s a very good player.”

Bunch, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback from Atco, New Jersey, also received scholarship offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and West Virginia. He was ranked as the 22nd best high school football player in New Jersey in 2019 by 247Sports.

“He’s very dynamic on tape, a big-time Division I player,” said Charlton. “Our staff has done a good job identifying those type of players. He’s a punt returner as well and that’s big for us.”

In his senior year at Winslow Township High, Bunch had 32 tackles, six interceptions (returning them for an average of 40.2 yards), two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also caught 34 passes for 738 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bunch is one of 26 freshmen on Maine’s roster. That includes linebacker Kolin Demens, who had originally committed to play at UCLA.

