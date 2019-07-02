100 years ago: 1919

Edwin B. Lewis, Auburn’s city auditor has wired Mayor Beck from New York that he has accepted a post with the National Committee of War Memorials and will resign as auditor. Mr. Lewis resigned as auditor, Manager Beck says. In accepting the position which pays almost twice the salary which he received in Auburn. It is with regret that the Auburn officials learned that he was leaving. He has been city auditor for a year and a half.

50 years ago: 1969

Over 100 parts in the summer spectacular “Auburn-0-Rama,” episodes of Auburn history from the days of Indians to the days of the space race, have yet to be filled, a Centennial committee spokesman said today. Horsemen, Indian braves, soldiers, dancing couples, picknickers and historical personalities are needed to fill the cast of 350 have yet to be filled. The scene of the 90-minute theatrical production will be at Walton Junior High School’s football field and for six nights, July 21 to 26, the show will be presented. It will feature scenic and lighting effects and costumes from all periods of history. The whole area of the field with different stage levels will be used.

25 years ago: 1994

During a drill to prepare for emergency disasters, employees of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center imagined a scenario in which five construction workers were injured when a four-story building under construction next door collapsed. “It’s part of our emergency disaster drill system to be prepared for any type of disaster,” said Mark Ekstrom, director of Public Relations and Development. “In past years drills included a scenario where a small plane crashed at the airport,” he said. “The drills are done twice a year in a way to verify that all systems are in place, from the switchboard to the doctors, to the emergency room staff, to administration, and communications with police, fire, rescue and the media,” Ekstrom said. “It helps (employees) to stay up on things, to keep informed and to coordinate with police, fire, and rescue,” Ekstrom said. While about 50 employees participating in the drill enacted the disaster of the injured construction crew, three real emergency cases were brought to the emergency room, Ekstrom said, but continuing as if the scenario was real, more personnel were brought on duty instead of aborting the drill.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: