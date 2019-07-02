FARMINGTON — Lorri Brown, former program director for Health Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, has joined Coastal Enterprises Inc. as the new Women’s Business Center program director and adviser, based in Farmington.

The CEI Women’s Business Center was founded in 1995 to help women business owners access critical resources to support new or existing enterprises. Services include one-on-one advising, workshop facilitation, and resource coordination on a range of topics, including business planning, business financing, marketing and sustainable growth.

A Farmington resident, Brown brings her experience with grant writing and budget management, community outreach, education and training, networking and advising to this role. Prior to working in public health, she was the owner of the Boiler Room Restaurant in Wilton for nearly 10 years.

