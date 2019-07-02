LEWISTON — The Maine College of Health Professionals has released the dean’s list for the spring semester. Area students named are as follows:
Sarah Ann Annance, Oxford; Julia Bowen, Nicole Perry, Lisbon Falls; Molly Christensen, Sebago; Lindsay Cookson, Readfield; Hali Cote, Chelsea Davies, Lecia Curtis, Auburn; Denise Craig, Cassandra Haley, Topsham; Patricia Distasio, Gray; Jade Fecteau, Naples; Alexis Gile, Sabattus; Alissa Gosselin, Carley Ware, Julia Powell, Poland; Taber Hatch, Turner.
Cari Jolin, Denny Bourgoin, Kailey Martin, Pamela Morissette, Tanya Ogden, Lewiston; Sarah Miner, Litchfield; Rayven Niva, Sadie Pelletier, Minot; Katelyn Olsen, Hartford; Nicholas Stone, Buckfield; Danielle West, Monmouth; and Rachel Ingram, Winthrop.
