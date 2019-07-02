POLAND – Richard A. Eccles, 80, passed away on June 30, 2019, at his son’s home in Poland, Maine. He was born on Dec. 2, 1938, in Lewiston, Maine, to Robert Eccles and Cecile Deguise.

Richard grew up in Lewiston, Maine, attended local schools and worked locally, retiring from Pioneer Plastics, where he worked for many years.

Richard married Elizabeth in 1975 in Lewiston, Maine. They were happily married for 44 years. Richard was a loyal member of Holy Trinity Church in Lisbon Falls, Maine and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cribbage and spending time with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Eccles.

Richard is survived by his sons, Robert Eccles of Poland, Ricky Eccles of Lewiston, and daughter, Sandra St.Hillaire of Sabattus. He is also survived by his step children, Donald Hebert, Patricia Sturgis, Cindy Nelson and Brenda Hebert, all of Lewiston, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as half brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston on Wednesday July 3rd between 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held at Holy Trinity Church at 67 Frost Hill Ave. in Lisbon Falls, ME on Friday July 5 at 11 a.m. Committal prayers will follow at St Peter’s Cemetery at 217 Switzerland Road, in Lewiston, Maine.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association in Richard’s name at

www.heart.org

filed under: