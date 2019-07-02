KALISPELL, Mont. – Roger Granet, 75, died June 21, 2019, in Kalispell, Montana.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 20, 1943, to Herbert and Pearl Granet. Roger moved to Auburn, Maine in 1970, after marrying Ellen S. Alpert. He and Ellen owned Jason’s Gift Shop on Lisbon Street for many years before beginning his career as a truck driver trainer, retiring from Swift Transportation in 2010.

In his youth, he enjoyed sailing with his dad, teaching swimming, and after overcoming dyslexia, became an avid reader.

Roger was a member of the Rabboni Masonic Lodge #150, and Scottish Rite, rising to positions of leadership. His most rewarding time was spent as a DeMolay D.A.D. Advisor where he developed many lifelong friendships.

Roger stayed in Maine until Ellen’s death when he moved to Montana to be with his daughter. A devoted husband, father, and friend, he will be missed.

He leaves his daughter and son-in-law, Harry and Ilyse Sheppard; his sister, Ilona Granet; cousins, Peter Granet, Dvora Krueger-Reiter, Robert, Mitchell, Eric, and Adam Telzer, Beth and Steve Schwartz; and his adopted families, William and Jeanne Wallingford and their children, Nina Doerr, Emily, Lexie, William and Owen, and John and Colette Damon, and their children, Stephen and Alexis. He was predeceased by his wife Ellen in 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at Beth Abraham Cemetery in Auburn. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

