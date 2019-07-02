POLAND — Selectpersons reached a consensus Tuesday to decide in December whether a town charter commission should be established and presented to voters in April 2020.

If voters agree to form one, they would elect six people to serve.

Executive Assistant Nikki Pratt said the six, plus three residents selected by the Board of Selectpersons, would have one year to produce a new charter to be voted on in June 2021.

Pratt said at least 857 votes would be required to approve a commission, a number equal to 30% of residents who voted in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

A decision is required by December in order to meet state requirements for a vote at the annual town election in April 2020.

Selectperson Stephen Robinson said he would like see whether townspeople are interested in changing the charter. If they want it to happen, “people need to step forward,” he said.

In other business, Chairwoman Mary-Beth Taylor said the informational meeting on the marijuana license lottery will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the Town Office conference room. The lottery will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

