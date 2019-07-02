LEWISTON — Well known country music artist Slim Andrews will discuss the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame when the A-L Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St.

Andrews, born Leonard Andrews Huntington Jr. on June 14, 1931, is a Maine country music artist with seven decades of performing at the local and regional levels. He began his music career in 1942 at the age of 11 when he won a talent contest at the Community Theater in New Auburn. He got his first guitar then and spent 75 years of his life entertaining throughout the south and northeast.

In 2017 at the age of 86, Andrews set an all-time airplay record for a Maine country music artist. In addition, he set a record for chart appearances by a Maine country music artist on the International Mainstream Country Music Charts.

Andrews is chairman of the Induction Committee for the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. He also serves on the board of directors. He continues to be a major spokesman for the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, which he helped to establish. The museum is one of only a few museums of this nature in the country.

