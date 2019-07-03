LEWISTON – Charlene R. Cunliffe, 87, of Monmouth, passed away, Sunday, June 30 at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. She was born May 26, 1932 in Monmouth, the daughter of Charles Henry and Mildred (Bamford) Robinson.

She graduated in 1950 from Monmouth Academy, Central Maine General Hospital (CMG) School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse, working in Mississippi and Monmouth, and she received her bachelor’s degree from Thomas College in Waterville.

On Nov. 21, 1953, Charlene and Ralph F. Cunliffe were married in Monmouth; Ralph passed away in 1993. Charlene worked as the school nurse in Monmouth for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Monmouth Community Church, charter member of the Cottrell-Taylor Christmas Basket Fund, honoree trustee of Monmouth Fair, Mothers Club, CMMC Alumni and she started the fluoride program in the Monmouth schools.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda Ritchie of Orange Park, Fla., Terry and Roger Whittier of Monmouth and Florida, Jim and Ivy Cunliffe of Monmouth; her grandchildren and their spouses, Heather and Kevin Schiffer, Jennie and Paul Culpepper, Penny and Chip Webster, Kristi and Jon Laverdiere, Frank and Danielle Whittier, Kassey Cunliffe and Tylor Orchard; her great-grandchildren, Jordan and Colby Webster, Nathan and Natalie Schiffer, Dylan Lajoie, Levi Laverdiere, Mahdis Verrill, Adaline and Palmer Whittier. Charlene is also survived by many stepgrandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlene was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ralph; her sister, Barbara Robinson; her daughter, Mary Archer in 2015 and son-in-law, Tim Archer in 2016.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visiting will be from 11 a.m. -12 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

A private interment will be at Glenside Cemetery, Turkey Lane, Winthrop.

If desired, contributions may be made to

The Cottrell-Taylor Christmas Basket Fund

P.O. Box 218

Monmouth, Maine 04259

