LEWISTON – George James Roane, 68, born May 10, 1951 in Brunswick, second son of Paul M. and Priscilla (Brown) Roane Sr., passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Marshwood Center in Lewiston.

In early life he was a boy scout and altar boy, and was involved in swimming, cross-country, wrestling, football, and band. George attended Mitchell School, St. Mary’s, Morse High, class of 1969, and Maine Maritime, class of 1974, as a marine engineer.

After graduation he was involved in a car accident causing him to suffer head injury which resulted in being a quadriplegic.

Predeceased by parents; and brothers, Francis J. on Jan. 24, 1980 and Peter J. on Dec. 2, 2016.

He is survived by siblings, Paul Jr. of Brunswick, Kathie Davis of Auburn, Thomas of Sabattus, and Stephen of Ashtabula Ohio; and nephews and nieces, Tiffany Back, Kristina Bradigan, Lisa Roane, Alan Roane, Mollie Roane, and Jenna Roane.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 8, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Brain Injury Association – Maine,

Beacon Hospice and/or MADD.

« Previous

filed under: