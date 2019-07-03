LEWISTON – Matthew John Snow, 42, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Matthew was born Feb. 12, 1977 in Fall River, Mass. to Jack and Rachel Barriteau Snow. He attended Oak Hill High School in Wales.

On July 3, 2004, he married Della Welch Snow in Lewiston.

Matthew loved life! He loved music and dancing. He had a beautiful passion for art and drawing which he shared with his son, Austin. Matthew was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. His outward ability to connect with people so easily made him the person everyone loved.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Snow, paternal grandfather, John Snow and paternal grandmother, Emily Gibbs.

He is survived by his father, Jack Snow; his children, Austin Snow, Jason Snow, Owen Keith and Autumn Snow; his granddaughter, Amelia Mary Jane Snow (due 9/15/19); his brothers, Eric Snow, Ryan Snow and sister, Anna Snow; also, his many, many close friends who he considered his family.

Services for Matthew will be held at the funeral home 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday morning July 6 beginning at 11 a.m., two hours prior to services at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

