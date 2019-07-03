LEWISTON – Rita A. Blanchette, 64, of Lewiston passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 29, 2019.

She was born in Lewiston in 1955 to Roger and Georgette Caron. She was married Sept. 25, 1976, to Ronald Blanchette, and prior to her retirement, worked at Clearwater Paper in Las Vegas, Nev. She enjoyed slot machines and spending time with her grandchildren.

Rita is survived by three children, Stephanie Blanchette of Lewiston, Chad Caron of Lewiston, and Ronald Blanchette Jr. and wife, Lisa of Augusta; nine grandchildren, Aaron, Alexis, Abraham, Analise, Evan, Megan, Andrew, Zackary, and Kiara; and eight brothers and sisters.

Rita was predeceased by her husband in 2003.

Condolences and fond memories of Rita may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A graveside service will be held on Friday July 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

