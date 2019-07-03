TURNER – Therese M. Dennis, 71, of Turner passed away with her beloved family by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born on Feb. 3, 1948 to the former Leonard and Alice Roy Madore.

She was educated locally. She did factory work for Jones and Vining for several years. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, her faith, Jesus was number one to her, her two dogs, and spending time with her beautiful family.

Survivors include five children, Lisa Roy, Paul Courbron, Star Chase, Dana Courbron, and Maria Williams; twelve grandchildren, Nastasha Pelletier, Shawn Roy, Christian Beetz, Casey Roy, Raiden Joyner, Austin Joyner, Jonathan Chase, Joshua Chase, Nicholas Chase, Brooke Williams, Xander Courbron, and Landin Courbron; and five great-grandchildren. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her late husband, Paul Courbron.

A service will be held on Friday, July 5, at the East Auburn Baptist Church, 560 Park Ave, Auburn, ME 04210, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com

