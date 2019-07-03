Amedeo Lauria of the American Legion Post 135 in Sabattus burns the final stripe of an American flag during a cutting and identification of the flag stripes at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. The American Legion Post 135 and students from Lewiston and Sabattus held a Salute to the American Flag and Retirement Ceremony to kick off the Lewiston-Auburn Liberty Festival. The Liberty Festival continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Isabella Roberge, 4, of Lewiston, left, and her cousin, Brylee Roberge, 5, of Sabattus hand veterans the final stripe of the American flag Wednesday evening during a flag retirement ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. American Legion Post 135 and students from Lewiston and Sabattus held a Salute to the American Flag and Retirement Ceremony to kick off the Lewiston-Auburn Liberty Festival. The festival continues at 6 p.m. Thursday, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Cook of the 195th Maine Army National Guard Band plays taps during the Lewiston-Auburn Liberty Festival’s Salute to the American Flag and Retirement Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. The festival continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The 195th Maine Army National Guard Band performs during the Lewiston-Auburn Liberty Festival’s Salute to the American Flag and Retirement Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. The Liberty Festival continues at 6 p.m. Thursday with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Kris Lachapelle of Lewiston paints a background wall while getting Veterans Memorial Park ready for Lewiston-Auburn Liberty Festival in Lewiston on Wednesday.
Rick Lajoie of Gardiner puts up the last of 20 silhouettes that he and his wife, Linda, placed at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Wednesday evening. Linda Lajoie created the Silhouette Project to raise awareness of the 22 American veterans per day who commit suicide. “Not one of their loved ones saw it coming,” said Linda Lajoie, who lost her son Dustin Hadfield to suicide after he served 6½ years in the U.S. Air Force. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal