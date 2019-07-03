HARRISON — Scribner’s Mill Preservation will celebrate the completion of the interpretive 1847 sash saw works from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6. A book signing will also take place for the recently published “Scribner’s Mill; its early beginnings, the families, the homestead, and those who worked in the mill,” authored by Marilyn Hatch.

To add to the day’s festivities, the Arnott Fiddlers will entertain, Norm Miner, with his star drills and feathers, will demonstrate how the granite was split in 1847 to build the “Granite Enterprise” at Carsley’s Rips on the Crooked River. Bill Howard will be at the forge and Martha Scribner Denison will give tours in the homestead.

Cheryl Callahan will display her many antique quilts, and several members of the Maine Antique Power Association will be there to run their machines. To top the day off, root beer floats will be available for purchase.

A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Visit scribnersmill.org for more information about the mill. Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Road. Private or group tours are available by calling 207-583-6455.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: