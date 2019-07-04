BETHEL — The Bethel Art Fair, presented by Pok Sun Emporium, is an annual celebration of the diversity of art and artists in western Maine with events taking place the evening of Friday, July 5, and all day Saturday, July 6.

“The community has really embraced this event and given it new life in the past few years. The arts have long been a big part of the fabric of our town and it’s great to witness the number of businesses, organizations, and individuals that make this event full of art of all kinds,” said Jessie Perkins of the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce. The Bethel Art Fair is organized by the chamber with substantial collaboration from Bethel Area Arts & Music (BAAM).

Friday evening, July 5, kicks off the event with the 15th Annual Shy, Novice, and Closeted Art Show, and The Gem Theater hosting a film featuring “Walking on Water,” documenting artist Christo’s huge installation “The Floating Piers” on Italy’s Lake Iseo.

Saturday showcases more than 50 artists and food vendors on the town common from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Also on the town common will be performances by the Nevaeh Dance Circus and the Telstar High School Drama Club, participatory art projects with BAAM, and a large tent in the center of the common with the work of Scott Lane. Around town, the Philbrook Place will have art on display at Elements Art Gallery and Table Rock Arts Center. Local youth art will be displayed at Gould Academy’s Owen Art Gallery, the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will be open with several exhibits, DiCocoa’s will be open for making bread art, and Maine CoLab will host an open house with a photography exhibit and jewelry making, an open studio of plein air artists at Isham Farm, and the continuation of the Shy, Novice, and Closeted Art Show.

Saturday evening brings a parking lot party at The Philbrook Place, and at The Gem Theater will be an art showcase with the work of Stephanie Herbeck followed by live performances from three different musical acts. The event is capped off by fireworks over The Bethel Inn Resort golf course.

This year’s Artist of Honor is Phil McCrillis, a multi-talented sculptor of wood who is also know for his work with gems and jewelry.

A complete schedule is available at www.bethelartfair.com.

The Bethel Art Fair is made possible by the following contributors: presenting sponsor Pok Sun Emporium; Entertainment Sponsor, Oxford Federal Credit Union; tent sponsor, Town of Bethel; program Sponsors, Good Food Store & Catering Co, Smokin’ Good BBQ, and FirstLight; demonstration sponsors, Harvest Gold Gallery, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Twin Town Plaza; wagon ride sponsors, 22 Broad Street and Barking Dawg Market, and music sponsor, River View Resort.

