Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Supper

NO. WATERFORD — A public supper will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at the No. Waterford Congregational Church, on Rte. 35 opposite Melby’s Eatery, from 5 to 6:30 p.m The supper will be baked beans and brown bread, homemade casseroles, salads, and strawberry shortcake for dessert – all you can eat for $10 for adults and $4.50 for children. All are welcome!

Supper/Dance

LOCKE MILLS — There will be a supper/dance on Tuesday, July 9, at Legion Post #68, Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Donation is $8 and $5 for under 12 for the supper and $5 for the dance. Menu is baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, biscuits, and homemade pies. Music by Shade.

Quilt show

BETHEL — The first annual quilt show of Bethel Church of the Nazarene will be held Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16 Church St. The stain glass windows are show stoppers.

