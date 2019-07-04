Luncheon
WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Supper
NO. WATERFORD — A public supper will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at the No. Waterford Congregational Church, on Rte. 35 opposite Melby’s Eatery, from 5 to 6:30 p.m The supper will be baked beans and brown bread, homemade casseroles, salads, and strawberry shortcake for dessert – all you can eat for $10 for adults and $4.50 for children. All are welcome!
Supper/Dance
LOCKE MILLS — There will be a supper/dance on Tuesday, July 9, at Legion Post #68, Gore Rd., Locke Mills. Donation is $8 and $5 for under 12 for the supper and $5 for the dance. Menu is baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads, biscuits, and homemade pies. Music by Shade.
Quilt show
BETHEL — The first annual quilt show of Bethel Church of the Nazarene will be held Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16 Church St. The stain glass windows are show stoppers.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel airport takes huge step
-
The Bethel Citizen
West Paris sets mil rate
-
Advertiser Democrat
This n that
-
The Bethel Citizen
Celebrating 103 wonderful years
-
The Bethel Citizen
Emergency need for blood donors