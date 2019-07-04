To the Editor:

How is it that Don Chase can get away with so many letters that contain so much ‘fake news’ and nobody challenges?

In his last letter to the Bethel Citizen, dated June 27, 2019, he writes…”Trump would not be President of the United States if it were not for the deluge of contrived, ambiguous negativity leveled against his opponent (Hillary Clinton) on the social news media by hostile foreign entities during the election.” Is Mr. Chase really that naïve?

Here is a short list of crimes that Clinton committed and has yet answered for:

Missing records documenting the statistically impossible profits from cattle futures trading, the disappearance of Hillary Clinton’s billing records from the Rose Law Firm – under subpoena by Federal and Congressional investigators – where she previously worked on matters related to the Whitewater real estate sham, the removal and destruction of a hard drive from the computer of her former Rose Law Firm partner.

The missing documents from the White House Travelgate scandal – documents that would surface two years later – showing Hillary’s duplicity and contradiction of prior statements.

When Hillary became Secretary of State, she insisted on using a private computer server and email address – about which she was warned would be vulnerable to hacking and security breaches – for the purpose of avoiding public scrutiny and accountability while indirectly helping the Clinton Foundation raise enormous sums of money from governments and parties with whom she was also interfacing as secretary of state.

Benghazi in October 2012. Nothing more needs to be said about her refusal to send help when urgently requested causing the death of four Americans.

Hillary not only stored classified and top secret information in an unsecured location, but she had also authorized the destruction of subpoenaed evidence – some 33,000 emails – after she was put on notice of the existence of the subpoena. These violations are felonies with stiff penalties and there were at least six other laws that appear violated for which Hillary should have been indicted.

The fact that the Clinton Foundation’s single largest aggregate donation of some $145 million came from various parties linked to the Uranium One sale to the Russian government nuclear agency Rosatom makes this the mega-case of Russian influence and corruption far surpassing any of the false accusations that Mr. Chase makes about Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And let’s not forget charges of bribery, conspiracy, false statements, frauds and swindles (mail fraud), fraud by wire, attempt and conspiracy (to commit fraud), obstruction of justice, destruction (alteration or falsification) of records in a Federal investigation, perjury (including documents signed under penalties of perjury), disclosure of confidential information, unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material, concealment (removal or mutilation) of government records, attempt to evade or defeat a tax (use of the Clinton Foundation funds for personal or political purposes, and attempts to interfere with the administration of internal revenue laws.

I would challenge Mr. Chase to publish a list like this one as it relates to President Trump. Let’s try using true facts this time – OK?

Thanks for listening.

Carmine Castaldo

Bethel

