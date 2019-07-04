Magnificent

We live in a beautiful part of the world that provides us with opportunities untold for recreation throughout the summer months and so as we approach the birthday of our country I hope you’ll take a moment out of your too busy schedule and stop and appreciate where you live.

If you are a business this is the time to get ready to greet and welcome our Summer visitors. Take advantage of a marketing and advertising opportunity to increase your business sales when we see literally thousands of new people coming around. Show your colors, literally.

Finally, to make the job of planning what you would like to do and where to go just a bit easier, pick up one of our Chamber Oxford Hills Magazines loaded with a calendar of events from all over the Oxford Hills, plus great stories about community icons like C.A. Stevens or historical businesses like Paricon, formerly Paris Manufacturing, the home of the world renowned flexible Flyer sled and still the largest supplier of sleds in the United States.

Recognition

Did you know that it has been seven years since the Oxford Casino Hotel and Event Center opened? And they’ve been celebrating that anniversary throughout the month of June and so Congratulations from the Chamber – More than 500 jobs created in the past seven years.

Congratulations and welcome to the newest members of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce: Strange Events and C.T. Landscaping. Look them up in our directory on the website at www.oxfordhillsmaine.com.

The Progress Center has opened its new offices in Oxford right off Route 26 at 5 Fore Street. This will enable the Progress Center to provide more space for its ever expanding services. Stop in and say hello.

Just recently, the Chamber of Commerce helped new owners Peter and Gail Wright, from Scotland, to officially open Hillside Cottages on Route 117 in Norway with a Ribbon Cutting.

Coming

Things to look forward to:

Don’t miss the Annual Music & Arts Festival from Downtown Norway on Saturday, July 13, a combination of art, music, crafts, dancing and so much more. Take the entire family.

Remember that Celebration Barn with Grammy Nominated artists like Deborah Hensen, the Early Evening Show with Mike Miclon and many more is open every weekend.

Go take a hike, a walk, a bike ride through the Robert Farm Preserve in Norway.

A quick shout-out:

Finally, I just wanted to say how much I’ve enjoyed, and look forward to continue working with Zakk Maher, a vibrant, young, talented individual, with vision and energy, a true leader. A man who can help move a town or a company forward with his enthusiasm and skill in business development.

See you next week.

