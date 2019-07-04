OTISFIELD — An American style summer family barbecue will be held Saturday, July 6, at the East Otisfield Free Baptist Church, 231 Rayville Road, a mile off Route 121. There will be two seatings: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

The menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, corn on the cob, macaroni salad, watermelon, ice cream, coffee and lemonade.

Donations will be accepted, and proceeds support activities to assist members of the local community.

—

GRAY — There will be a baked beans and casserole supper from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, hosted by American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road.

Pies will be the featured dessert. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

—

LOCKE MILLS — There will be a public supper and dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Legion Post 68, Gore Road.

The menu will include baked beans, casseroles, salad, biscuits and homemade pies. Cost for the meal is $8 for adults, $5 for children under 12; cost for the dance is $5.

—

WATERFORD — A supper will be held at the North Waterford Congregational Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

The menu will include baked beans and brown bread, homemade casseroles, salads and strawberry shortcake. It’s all-you-can-eat for $10 for adults and $4.50 for children.

All are welcome.

—

WILTON — The Wilton United Methodist Church will hold a benefit supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the fellowship-dining hall. Church members and volunteers will serve salads, lasagna, casseroles, hot dogs, baked beans and fresh strawberry shortcake.

All proceeds will benefit the Wilton UMC’s Missions and Operations. Dinners will be $9 a person and $5 for children under age 10. Take-out meals will be available. The church is located at 600 Main St.

For more information, call 207-645-4885.

