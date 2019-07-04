BETHEL — Make a difference today! Your donation is needed now. Not enough people are donating blood. Commit about an hour of your day to give blood and help save a life. Patients need you. Bethel Community Blood Drive Sponsored by the Parrot Head Club of Maine – Wednesday, July 10, at The Bethel Inn Resort Conference Center from Noon to 5 p.m., 12 Broad Street, Bethel. Schedule your appointment at RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes (Zip 04217).

Walk in’s welcome – to avoid long wait time, appointments recommended!

Call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767, Press 1) or www.redcrossblood.org (Sponsor zip code: 04217)

