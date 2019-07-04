BETHEL — Presented by the Oxford County Gem and Mineral Association, the 58th Annual Western Maine Gen, Mineral, and Jewelry Show will be take place at Telstar High School, Rt. 26, Bethel on July 13 and 14.

There will be 20 exhibitors on hand showcasing gems, minerals, crystals, with museum quality displays. There will also be door prizes, raffles and much more. Come and take home a piece of Maine. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, free admission for children 12 and under, all others $3.

For more information visit https://ocmgassoc.blogspot.com/p/gem-show.html

« Previous

Next »

filed under: