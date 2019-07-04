Home Cookin’

By Sharon Bouchard

Barbeque Burgers With Mushrooms

Wanda Kilgore, Oxford

2 Pounds ground beef

1 8 Ounce can of mushrooms, chopped

1 Medium onion, chopped

2 Cloves garlic, minced

1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

Mix all ingredients together except beef. When well mixed add the beef working it in the other ingredients until evenly mixed. Form into patties and grill for about 10 minutes on each side or until there is no pink in the middle.

Strawberry Rhubarb Squares

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

Crust

1 Cup flour

1/3 Cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Cup cold butter, cubed

1/3 Cup pecans, finely chopped (optional, but add a lot of flavor)

Mix flour, brown sugar and salt. Cut in butter until crumbly. Press in the bottom of an 8″ square pan that has been greased or lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool completely.

Filling

1 8 Ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/4 Cup sugar

2 Tablespoons milk

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Large egg, slightly beaten

In a large bowl beat cream cheese and sugar until well blended. Beat in milk, lemon juice, vanilla and salt. When well mixed add the egg and beat just until blended. Pour over crust and bake until filling is set about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool at least an hour.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam

1/2 Cup sugar

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

1 1/3 Cups strawberries, chopped

1 1/3 Cups rhubarb, chopped

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

In a saucepan mix sugar and cornstarch then add strawberries, rhubarb and lemon juice. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Simmer uncovered until mixture begins to thicken about 6 to 8 minutes. Cool completely then spread over filling. Refrigerate for several hours or overnight. Cut into bars and serve.

Kids in the Kitchen

Fruit Salad

Renee Wales, Norway

1 Cup sour cream

1 Cup shredded coconut

1 Cup miniature marshmallows

1 Cup pineapple tidbits, drained

1 Cup mandarin oranges, drained

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl except the mandarin oranges. Cover the top with the mandarin oranges then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill at least 8 hours.

