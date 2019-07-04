100 years ago: 1919

Members of Wilson Relief Corps are to enjoy an outing at Lake Grove, Auburn, on July 10, making the trip in an auto truck. They will have a box lunch at noon and attend the performance at the open-air theatre in the afternoon The trip is being arranged for the corps members, their family and friends and a happy day is anticipated.

50 years ago: 1969

Inspectors in Auburn’s Goff Hill Improvement Area of the city’s Code Enforcement Program have inspected 161 of the 389 structures in the project area and have yet to meet with an outright refusal to admit inspectors. Richard Plante, CEP community relations director, said that 10 structures were inspected during the month of June to increase the total to 161 up to the end of the month. In addition, there are 847 dwelling units in the project area. Of the total structures up to the end of June, no violations were found.

25 years ago: 1994

People often stop to tell Mike Cormier, Lewiston’s arborist how much they enjoy his flowers, but it’s the words of thanks from a patrol cop that stands out in his mind. “‘He said that whenever he’s feeling a little depressed or down about the shift ahead of him, he comes around a corner and sees an expanse of flowers,'” Cormier recalled with a grin. “He said, ‘every time I see that I pick up my spirits and go on.’ Flowers do that for people. Color does that.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: