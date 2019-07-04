AUGUSTA — State Treasurer Henry E.M. Beck, Esq. today announced a successful closing of

the June 2019 sale of general obligation bonds to fund $161,070,000 of projects previously

approved by Maine voters. The projects include major transportation infrastructure such as roads,

bridges and passenger rail; ports, harbors and marine infrastructure; environmental protection

projects; Maine Community College and University of Maine campus upgrades; research and

development for infrastructure and technology upgrades; and senior housing and weatherization

projects.

The underwriting syndicate was led by Raymond James and every retail broker with an office in

the State was invited to participate in the selling group to provide the widest possible distribution

to Maine residents. The bond sale generated $286 million in orders, including $7.28 million in

retail orders.

There were 16 new institutional investors that submitted orders for tax-exempt bonds and 19 new

institutional investors that submitted orders for taxable bonds. These new investors included bank

trusts, municipal entities and professional money managers. “Reaching new investors and driving

up demand for Maine bonds was one of our goals,” said Treasurer Beck. “The more investors that

want to purchase bonds, the lower the ultimate interest cost for the State.” Last week’s sale, which

concluded on Tuesday June 11, resulted in an All-in True Interest cost of 1.68% for the combined

tax-exempt and taxable bonds. The bonds have a 10-year life and will be completely paid off on

June 1, 2029.

“The people of Maine can be proud of our commitment to sound financial management. Our bond

rating of ‘Aa2/AA’ and our reputation in the market led to the low interest rates achieved on this

transaction. This result allowed us to lower the amount originally budgeted for principal and

interest payments and save money for Maine taxpayers,” noted Treasurer Beck.

