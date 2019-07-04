LEWISTON – Nancy Jane Cote, 86 a longtime resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Woodlands Senior Center in Lewiston. She had advanced Alzheimer’s and was cared for by her loving family for several years.

She was born in Auburn on Jan. 31, 1933, the daughter of Walter and Edith (Nason) Bubier.

She enjoyed camping, traveling, bowled in a league, visits with friends and loved spending time with her family. She had been employed at General Electric in Auburn, retiring in 1993.

Nancy is survived by her children, Carol Holmes of Auburn, Michael Cote and his wife, Becky of California, Ronald Cote and his wife, Carol of New Gloucester, Marie Cote and her companion, Mike Phillips of Poland, Thomas Cote and his wife, Donna of Mechanic Falls, Debra Cote and companion, Paul Parent of Auburn, Peggy Jordan and her husband, Mike of Auburn, Julie Newton and her husband, Mike of Auburn, Lorna Vautour and her husband, Kenneth of Fairfield. Additionally, she is survived by 21 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Bubier and wife, Margie of Sabattus and sister-in-law, Jean Cote of Auburn and sister-in-law, Judith Bubier of Lewiston.

There will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery on August 1 at 11 a.m. and celebration of life immediately following at the West Auburn Congregational Church, 811 West Auburn Road, Auburn.

Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House

C/O Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, Maine 04240

