It’s a common story that is heard often at Responsible Pet Care. An elderly pet owner has to leave his home and cannot take the pet.

This is Zazu’s story, too. He came to live with his person when he was only six weeks old. He was with him for almost six years. His owner was devastated when he brought Zazu to the shelter; and Zazu was too.

Zazu loves to cuddle on his own terms. He loves kids, but does not like to be smothered. He is well behaved and his favorite sleeping place is on the bed.

One more thing, Zazu loves his treats. He will meow to signal it is time for a treat.

It’s time for Zazu to be loved again. He’s ready and waiting for his new person to adopt him.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4

p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

